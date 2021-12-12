Fright Before Christmas being held for one more weekend

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) — Following the famous Fright Nights event at the Resort at Glade Springs, comes the Fright Before Christmas, a haunted attraction incorporating creepy festive characters like Krampus and scary snowmen, to give those brave enough a nightmare before Christmas they will never forget.

This is the third year the resort is host to the attraction and will only be holding it for one more weekend, Friday, December, 17, and Saturday, December, 18 at 7 p.m.

“What we did is took elements of Christmas, twisted it into a twisted, scary Christmas instead of a merry Christmas, and it is just so fun, especially those that just love haunted houses,” says Ashley Long, Creative Director at the resort.

“We have four different themed Christmas attractions all inside the barn here, so the whole attraction is indoors, we have a covered waiting area, and hot chocolate, bonfires, and lots do for everybody,” she says.

In 2019, the Fright Before Christmas was featured as Travel Channels’ Top 10 Christmas Haunts.

You can get your tickets for the event by visiting Fright Nights on the web.

