Friday’s NRCTC Invitational games called off

WOAY – Organizers of the New River CTC Invitational announced Friday morning that no games will be played on January 7, due to inclement weather and travel precautions.

The invitational is scheduled to continue Saturday with six games, all of which can be found below.

In high school wrestling news, the West Virginia Army National Guard tournament been moved to a one-day event on Saturday in Summersville. Originally, it was going to be a two-day event starting Friday.

Saturday’s NRCTC Invitational schedule

11:30 AM – Webster County vs. James Monroe

1:15 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West

3:00 PM – Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian

4:45 PM – University vs. Woodrow Wilson (Girls)

6:30 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Shady Spring

8:15 PM – Logan vs. Woodrow Wilson

