Freefolk Brewery gearing up to relocate to a new and bigger location, plans to keep the taproom in Fayetteville open

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After 3 and half years of being open in Fayetteville, the Freefolk Brewery is now expanding.

By next year, they will bring brewing and production to the former Harley Davidson location in Hico.

While the taproom will remain open for beer drinking and live music events, the new and bigger location will be equipped to house all of the production and infrastructure demands.

“When you’re in the brewing business it’s heavy on the infrastructure side, so you need water, you need electric, you need space,” Co-owner of Freefolk Brewery, Jeff Edwards says. “It is a turnkey commercial building that had a brand new, updated, modern electrical system, has city water.”

In addition, the owners plan to expand the food menu at the current location, as well.

They plan to hire a chef, serve Greek cuisine, and better pair food and beer tastings.

The new location will become a 20-barrel brewhouse as opposed to the 3 ½ barrels they were limited to at the current.

“It has been really eye-opening for me because the other facility was such a small facility, we were essentially brewing in a closet,” he says.

“Now that we have our own space for brewing, that’s dedicated to brewing, there’s no public that comes into the space, we’ve been able to do a lot of quality-control stuff, we’ve been able to spread our wings on the manufacturing side,” Edwards adds.

The new location is set to open by April 1, 2023. The owners plan to hold public tours and tastings there when it officially opens.

