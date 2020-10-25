Freedom Ministries sees dozens of families come out for trunk-or-treat

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A local church held a trunk-or-treat for families.

Freedom Ministries has been hosting trunk-or-treat events for at least the past eight years, and after some careful consideration due to the pandemic, they decided to host another this year. Dozens of families turned out for the event.

Youth Pastor Joseph Shea says they’re putting in some basic precautions to keep kids safe and are happy to keep the trunk-or-treat tradition going.

“We’re following all the guidelines that we can, preparing some hand sanitizers, masks and those kinds of things. And we’re excited to just be involved with the community, and for our church to represent Jesus. And also be there for the community in a strange season,” Shea said.

The trunk-or-treat also doubled as fundraiser, with proceeds going to their youth group.