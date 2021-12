NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – As demand for COVID-19 tests increases during the holidays, a local health department is offering free tests this week.

The Nicholas County Health Department and Maverick Health is offering free COVID-19 testing this Wednesday, Dec 29, at two locations.

Testing is available at the following sites:

Nicholas County High School: 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Wilderness Fire Department: 12:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.

