Four Hokies, Marshall’s Johnson selected in NFL Draft Saturday

WOAY – The NFL Draft concluded Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds, with one Marshall player and four former Virginia Tech Hokies being selected by various teams,

Former Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 259th overall pick. Johnson was the fifth-leading tackler for the Thundering Herd in 2021, and received Honorable Mention in the Conference USA postseason awards.

For Virginia Tech, tight end James Mitchell went 177th to the Detroit Lions, linebacker Amare Barno went 189th to the Carolina Panthers, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta went 209th overall to the Buffalo Bills, and Lecitus Smith was selected 215th by the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition to the five draftees, multiple players also signed contracts Saturday as undrafted free agents. This includes former WVU running back Leddie Brown, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

