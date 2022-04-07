Four-class system to only apply to high school basketball

WOAY – The WVSSAC Board of Control voted this week 137-5 to reject a proposal that would’ve brought a fourth class to West Virginia high school sports besides basketball.

The two-year trial period for high school basketball began with the 2020-21 season, after which there would be discussion about the possibility of applying a fourth class to additional sports.

With this proposal rejected, it means basketball will continue to operate in a four-class system, but all remaining sports will keep their current system.

Football, boys and girls cross country, golf, volleyball, wrestling, cheer, softball, baseball and boys and girls track & field will still use three classes; there will still be two classes for soccer and tennis (A-AA & AAA), and one class for swimming.

