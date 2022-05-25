Four Bluefield HS student athletes sign letters of intent, stay close to home to play collegiately

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – In Mercer County, four Bluefield High School student athletes made their college decisions official on Tuesday. All four are staying close to home.

Solomon Mitchell will play tennis at Bluefield University, while Sandraya Dickey, Beyonka Lee and Ethan Splangler will all take their talents to Bluefield State College. Dickey will continue her softball career, while Lee and Spangler will run track and field.

As far as education goes, Dickey wants to go into engineering, Spangler is interested in pre-med, Mitchell plans to major in sports management and Lee is undecided.

One commonality between these four Beavers is their gratitude for the Bluefield athletics program.

