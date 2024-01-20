Former Raleigh County deputy, litter control officer passes away

PINEY VIEW, WV (WOAY) – Members of the Raleigh County law enforcement community are mourning the loss of a former sheriff’s deputy.

Jimmy Stone passed away at the age of 69. According to his obituary, he spent over three decades as a deputy in the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. He retired at the rank of lieutenant.

After he retired from the sheriff’s office, he was the first litter control officer for the state of West Virginia. The rest of the state built litter control programs modeled after the one started in Raleigh County.

Stone was also a veteran of the United States military.

