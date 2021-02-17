First Responder gives driving tips for winter weather

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With more winter weather in the forecast means more slippery roads.

First responders recommended not venturing out unless it is absolutely necessary because if you get stuck or in an accident it can prevent emergency crews from getting to other calls. However, if you have to be out they recommend slowing down and increasing your following distance.

“If you do have to be out and about on the roads you certainly want to slow down maintain proper distances between vehicles,” said Lieutenant Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department. “With the advent of the snow and ice it can be very very difficult, slow down use abundant caution when your out their traveling and try to stay as safe as possible for you and your fellow folks on the road.”

Before heading out be sure to check your StormWatch forecast first.