Final Burst of Rain Tonight; Weekend Storm On The Horizon

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Rain has underperformed thanks to a more western storm track through the Tennessee Valley, but that being said, one last burst is expected overnight.

FLOODING: Streams, creeks and rivers will rise overnight, but won’t exceed flood stage. Water will, however, collect in poor drainage areas overnight. Another 0.60″ of rain on Saturday will keep the standing water around. Creeks, rivers and streams will rise once again, but likely stay below flood stage.

SNOW: Cold air will push in behind the weekend storm, and we are expecting the river valleys to see a dusting on the grass only, with 1″ above 2,000 feet and likely 2-3″ above 3,000 feet late Sunday into Monday. Travel is NOT expected to be impacted like it was with the previous winter storms.

A fresh round of rain and snow showers is expected late Tuesday to Wednesday with an average of 1″ snow accumulation above 2,000 feet.

