February Begins With Warmer, Quiet Pattern Locally

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Clouds will break for sunshine between noon and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

OVERALL PATTERN TREND: Sprawling high pressure across the central U.S. will bring a stretch of sunny days Thursday and Saturday through Wednesday. A moisture-starved front promises a few sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

FOG: Each morning from Saturday through Wednesday, fog is likely in the river valleys thanks to the recent soggy/snowy pattern.

NEXT THREAT FOR SNOW: A strong signal is developing for a combination of a Greenland High and Alaska Ridge regime to return between February 14-18. This matches well with historical super El Nino winters for when cold and snowy weather returns to southern West Virginia.

REFLECTING BACK TO JANUARY: Did you notice the lack of sun in January? Statistics from the Beckley Memorial Airport reveal that during the brightest part of the day (Noon), there were more days cloudy than sunny.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

