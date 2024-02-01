FDA urges consumers to beware of copycat, unapproved eye drops.

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues a warning about unapproved, copycat eye drops.

According to the FDA, “South Moon,” “Rebright,” and “Fivfivgo” products lack an active ingredient used in approved eye drops.

Additionally, testing of South Moon samples came up positive for a bacteria that can cause eye infections.

So far, there’s no word where these products came from, and an investigation is underway.

The FDA says consumers can easily mistake the copycat products for Lumify brand eye drops approved for eye redness relief.

For more information, visit fda.gov.

