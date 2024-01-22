FDA recalls select Bright Farms pre-packaged salad kits and baby spinach due to potential listeria contamination

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) –Food supplier Bright Farms is recalling some of its pre-packaged salads as baby spinach and assorted salad varieties could become contaminated with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports retailers mostly sold impacted products in the northeastern U.S., including Virginia and West Virginia.

The recall comes after routine testing where the administration discovered the bacteria.

Regulators have not yet linked cases of listeria to the products to date.

Most people who contract listeria never report it because it’s typically a self-limiting form of food poisoning.

However, it can also cause miscarriages and more severe infections in immunocompromised people.

For more information about this recall, visit FDA.gov.

