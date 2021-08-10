Fayette County teacher embraces first summer as a West Virginia Miners host mom

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Michelle Heidemann is more than just your average West Virginia Miners fan.

She’s actually a host mom, with five Miners players staying at her house this summer.

“We got more space than we’ve had before,” Heidemann said. “I had extra rooms and so we have space for guys.”

In Jake Reifseyder’s first year with the Miners, he’s adjusted to a new field and a new home.

“I know there’s been some horror stories out there, but I got really lucky,” Reifseyder said. “It’s been great staying here.”

The Miners have some rules players are expected to follow in their temporary homes.

“The respect level that these guys have for host families is very high,” Heidemann said.

Reifseyder knows that if he folds his laundry, stays out of trouble and helps out with lunch occasionally, he’ll earn his time in front of the TV.

“The families are great,” Reifseyder said. “When you get to talking to them and get to know them a little more, it’s a really good experience.”

Heidemann loves baseball, but what’s made her first summer as a host mom special has nothing to do with America’s past time.

“It’s good to be a landing place,” Heidemann said. “So, they have some semblance of some kind of family or something, while they’re here.”

