Fayette County Schools goes fully remote for Monday due to winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County decided to have a fully remote learning day today due to winter weather conditions.

After being remote on Thursday and Friday of last week, the county was planning on bringing its scheduled group back in person today. The decision to go fully remote was made after evaluating weather conditions early this morning.

“This morning the indications were we were going to continue to get this weather until about 9:00-9:30,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “That’s what caused us to go to remote, because of what was anticipated. We were out on the roads about 4:00 this morning to look at those roads. They were pretty snow-covered. We go out and do a visual, we talk to the weather service and we look at the radar maps as they flow.”

The county evaluates the weather on a daily basis to determine if conditions are safe enough to allow students to come in person.