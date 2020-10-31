Fayette County residents come out for parade supporting President Donald Trump

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County residents put on a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

Doubling as a Back the Blue and Trump parade, more than 100 residents from the area turned out for the event. The event was organized by locals who were inspired by similar parades they took part of in other counties.

One organizer said it was a way of showing their support for the president in the final days before the election.

“They’re excited about backing the blue, showing law enforcement that we love and appreciate them. We love our president, we know that he loves us. We the people love him and he loves we the people. So I think it’s gonna go good and we’re gonna have a great win Tuesday.”

Another parade also happened in Beckley at roughly the same time, and had hundreds of participants.