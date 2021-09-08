Fayette County preparing for booster shot approval

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The third vaccine booster shot could be nearing approval in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Health Department received guidance this week saying Sept. 20 is the target date for the booster shot to be approved in the county.

Vaccines are still readily available in the county and once the booster shot is granted approval, that process will begin as soon as possible.

Community events are also being planned to distribute the booster shots when they’re available.

The Department will know more once the FDA meets next week to discuss who will be eligible and which vaccines have the ability to be boosted.

