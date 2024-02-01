Fayette County Humane Society runs adoption special amid code red status

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY)- If you are looking for a four-legged friend, please consider adopting from a local shelter.

The Fayette County Humane Society is currently in code red status and 22 percent over capacity.

According to a Facebook post from the humane society, the facility is so full they cannot take in any more animals who desperately need a place to go.

To get pets into good homes, the shelter is running an adoption special until February 15.

The adoption fees range between $20.00 and $45.00 for cats and dogs.

All adoptions include vaccines, wormer, flea and tick treatment, and a spay and neuter voucher.

For more information and to see pets available for adoption, visit the Fayette County Humane Society’s Facebook page.

