Fayette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association requests back pay and hazard pay from commission

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is requesting back pay and hazard pay.

During the time when the courthouse was under restricted access and some employees were working from home, the sheriff’s department was still working 24/7 on the premises.

Deputies with the association soon realized that they could qualify for CARES Act funding, so Association President Cpl. Nick Hall went before the county commission to request $130,000 for back pay for all deputies who worked during that time.

They are also asking for $160 more each week for the deputies for hazard pay as they have been working on the frontlines and helping with courthouse security.

“We requested our back pay for that seven weeks,” he said. “After the seven weeks ended and the courthouse was opened back up, we requested differential pay that leads us until tomorrow which will end our pay period, and then from here on out until the federal CARES Act ends, we also asked for our supplemental pay.”

The Fayette County Commission was as in support of this but have to send it to the prosecuting attorney to review.