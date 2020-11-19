Fayette Co. Prosecuting Attorney submits resignation; county appoints prosecutor-elect to finish term

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, the Fayette County Commission officially accepted the resignation of Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mauzy

He was appointed to be the prosecuting attorney last year following the resignation of Larry Harrah, and now he is taking on a position in Berkeley County.

In a zoom meeting, the county commission also appointed Anthony Ciliberti to finish out Mauzy’s term before starting his own in January.

Ciliberti, a local attorney in Fayetteville, won the election in November to be the prosecuting attorney, and now he will get a head start on that role as his term will now begin at the start of December.