Epling Stadium hosts high school travel baseball tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Over the weekend, Top Gun Sports hosted a high school travel baseball tournament at Epling Stadium.

While most teams were from West Virginia, others travelled in from as far as Georgia. In the championship game on Sunday, the Charleston Crush defeated the Gate City Titans 6-5, thanks to a walk-off hit in extra innings. The Titans roster included players from nearby Shady Spring and Independence.

The final game started off as a pitching duel, but turned into a shootout in the later innings. The Crush exploded with 3 runs in the 6th to take a 5-2 lead. The Titans added 3 runs of their own in the 7th to force extra innings.

In the bottom of the 8th, the Crush’s Nick Holtzapfel knocked a walk-off hit into right field to end a thrilling championship game.