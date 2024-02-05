EPA proposes tighter regulation on nine forever chemicals

Oak Hill, WV (CNN)- The Environmental Protection Agency wants to label nine “forever chemicals” as hazardous.

Polyfluoroalkyl compounds, or PFAs, take a long time to break down, which is why they are known as forever chemicals.

PFAs are in hundreds of household items and public drinking water systems.

Studies have shown they are much more hazardous to health than previously thought and are dangerous even in much lower concentrations.

Labeling them as hazardous would make it easier for the government to address the chemicals in its clean-up program.

Thousands of PFAs make coatings that can repel water, grease, and oil.

They are also commonly found in cookware, carpets, and clothing.

The EPA’s proposal to regulate PFAs will be open to public comment for 60 days once it is in the federal register.

