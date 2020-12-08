Doc Holliday reaffirms belief in Wells after ugly loss to Rice

WOAY – On Monday, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday held his usual weekly press conference. However, Holliday was in the unusual position of defending the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells.

Up until Saturday, Wells was performing as well as any signal caller in the conference, earning Conference USA weekly honors on three separate occasions. But he threw five interceptions in the team’s ugly loss to Rice, which crushed any hopes of a New Years Six bowl bid.

Holliday reaffirmed his belief in Wells, citing his success up until this point and invoking Marshall legend Chad Pennington, who once threw six interceptions as a freshman in 1997.

In related Marshall quarterback news, former two-year starter Isaiah Green announced he is transferring to Tennessee State. Green entered the transfer portal just over a month until the team’s originally scheduled season opener. He finished his Marshall career with a 15-8 record as the starter.