Do it for Babydog: Round 3 Registration is Open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Online registration for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes is open.



Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated.



This round of the sweepstakes is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register. CLICK TO REGISTER

This round of the sweepstakes will feature four weeks of prize giveaways. The giveaway schedule will begin the week of Nov. 15, before taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Giveaways will resume the week of Nov. 29 and continue through the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.



The giveaway will include the following prizes each week :

25 Prizes of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund

100 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses

1 Grand Prize Educational Savings Fund for a student

1 Grand Prize check and party for a school

GRAND PRIZES



Weeks 1-3

Student: One student per week will receive a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

One student per week will receive a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund. School: One school per week will receive a $50,000 check and will host a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog. These events will include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Week 4

Student: One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.

One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund. School: One school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.



*Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3*



Online registration will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 14, at 11:59 p.m. EST. for those eligible for the first prize drawing of Round 3. Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 15.



Last week, the CDC officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for use by children ages 5-11. Click here to read the CDC’s full guidance on COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.



Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 5 and older.



All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

