DHHR’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program launches online survey to improve health outcomes

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (BCCSP) is researching to gain insights on health disparities and inequities among West Virginia women.

BCCSP is gathering data using a short online survey seeking female participants ages 21 – 64 years from 11 West Virginia counties, including Mcdowell, Mercer, and Raleigh.

The survey can be completed anonymously, but those who share contact information will be entered in a drawing to win one of six $50 Visa gift cards.

The survey is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Comprehensive Cancer Program and will be open from May 2 – 19, 2023.



Residents who are uninsured or underinsured, at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, aged 40 to 64 years for breast cancer services, and aged 21 – 64 years for cervical cancer services are eligible for benefits through BCCSP.

Additionally, symptomatic or high-risk patients under 40 years old or older than 64 who do not have Medicare Part B may also receive services through the program.

To learn more about BCCSP, you can visit dhhr.wv.gov/bccsp.

