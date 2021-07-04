Deuce McBride confirms departure; Sean McNeil announces return

WOAY (video courtesy WDTV) – A day after outlets reported his departure, Deuce McBride confirmed he would remain in the NBA Draft.

“I’m very grateful to have worn the blue & gold these past two years and represent West Virginia!” McBride said in a social media post. “Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me on this journey, but I have officially decided with my family and coaches that I’ll be staying in the 2021 NBA DRAFT.”

Several outlets, including ESPN, have projected McBride to get picked late in the first round. If that comes to fruition, he would become the first Mountaineer to go in round one since Joe Alexander in 2008.

On the same day McBride confirmed he would be leaving Morgantown, a fellow sharpshooter announced he stick around for another year.

“The NBA draft process and the feedback I received was extremely helpful,” tweeted Sean McNeil. “I feel like I’ve grown more as a player and as a man. After analyzing the feedback and weighing my options, I have decided to return to West Virginia for one more season.”

McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21. His biggest impact comes from beyond the arc, where he accounted for over 30 percent of West Virginia’s made 3-pointers last season.

