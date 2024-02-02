Department of Education looking for partners for summer meal program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for partners to help keep kids fed this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program helps provide meals for kids in need after the school year ends. County boards of education, local government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations can participate.

On average, 204,555 kids rely on free and reduced-price meals. That is over 80% of children in public schools.

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things we can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer,” State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt said. “Children require consistent, good-quality nutrition for the development of their minds and bodies. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.”

To get involved, contact Cybele Boehm at cboehm@k12.wv.us or Samantha Reeves at snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling the Office of Child Nutrition at (304) 558-3396.

