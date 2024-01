Fayette County delegate Elliot Pritt has introduced a bill that would ban trucks longer than 50 feet on Route 61 between Oak Hill and Montgomery.

The bill is in the Technology and Infrastructure Committee. It would amend a portion of West Virginia code 17C-17-4.

It is also being sponsored by Delegate Eric Brooks, who represents portions of Fayette and Raleigh County, as well as Delegates Cannon and Linville.

You can read the full bill here.

Related