Delays and Closures for January 9

By
Brandy Lawrence
-

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Multiple counties in our viewing area are reporting delays and closures on Tuesday January 9.

The following counties are under 2-hour delays:

  • Fayette County 

The following county schools are closed:

  • Pocahontas County
  • Greenbrier County
  • Nicholas County

Meadow Bridge Elementary and High School are closed due to icy road conditions.

Bluefield Intermediate is closed due to a power outage.

Shady Spring Elementary, Middle and High School will be closed today due to water issues.

WOAY will update the list as we are updated.

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR