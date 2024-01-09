Delays and Closures for January 9

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Multiple counties in our viewing area are reporting delays and closures on Tuesday January 9.
The following counties are under 2-hour delays:
- Fayette County
The following county schools are closed:
- Pocahontas County
- Greenbrier County
- Nicholas County
Meadow Bridge Elementary and High School are closed due to icy road conditions.
Bluefield Intermediate is closed due to a power outage.
Shady Spring Elementary, Middle and High School will be closed today due to water issues.
WOAY will update the list as we are updated.
