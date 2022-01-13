Deadline approaching to enroll for Affordable Care Act Health Insurance

WEST VIRGINIA, (WOAY) – The deadline to enroll for the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance is coming up this weekend.

Designed for those who cannot access insurance, the Affordable Car Act Health Insurance is a resource for the community. Part of the American Recovery Act was to make insurance more affordable, with some now eligible for benefits for under $10 per month.

Program Director for West Virginia Navigator Jeremy Smith said, “Having health insurance is super important. We know that if somebody goes through life without insurance, one car wreck or one surgery can bankrupt them and their families. We want to let people know that this is a really good option.”

The call center has extended hours for those to meet the deadline. They will be open today, tomorrow and all day Saturday. In order to be eligible, you must know an expected income for the year of 2022 and be enrolled by midnight on Saturday.

For more information you can call: (304) 356-5834 or visit this link.

