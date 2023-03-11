Daylight Saving Time Brings Wintry Mix To Region

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Just as we turn the clocks forward an hour early Sunday to honor Daylight Saving Time, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeves.

Below is the timeline for wintry precipitation in our area on Sunday:

6-9 a.m.: Light snow begins across the entire region with 1.0-1.5 inches expected by midday. The Route 219 corridor, including Lewisburg to Snowshoe will see 2.0-2.5 inches.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Light snow transitions to freezing drizzle with a glaze of ice expected. Higher elevations east of Route 19 will see up to 0.10″ of ice on trees and the grass. Main thoroughfares such as I-66 and I-77 and Route 19 will stay wet during the icing.

1-8 p.m.: Freezing drizzle ends. Main roads will be wet; secondary roads will see a few slippery spots.

A few flurries are expected Monday, but Winter Weather Advisories will be issued for Monday night and Tuesday as snow moves into the region. Total accumulation of around 1 inch expected, except 3-4 inches in Pocahontas County.

A few important reminders for today as we look ahead to Daylight Saving Time:

