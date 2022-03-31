Dawn Plitzuweit named WVU women’s basketball head coach

WOAY – West Virginia University announced Thursday that Dawn Plitzuweit has been named the sixth women’s basketball head coach in program history.

Plitzuweit will come to Morgantown after six seasons as the head coach at South Dakota. Under her, the Coyotes reached a postseason tournament five times (there was no 2020 postseason because of COVID-19), including back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Several weeks ago, South Dakota upset both Ole Miss and Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16. In her six seasons, Plitzuweit went 158-36 at South Dakota.

Before joining the Coyotes, Plitzuweit was the head coach at Northern Kentucky, reaching the Women’s Basketball Invitational four straight years from 2013 through 2016. She was also the head coach at Grand Valley State from 2002-07, winning the Division II national championship in 2006. Her assistant coaching stops include time with Michigan Tech, Wisconsin, Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Michigan.

“I am so incredibly excited and humbled to be your women’s basketball coach at West Virginia University,” Plitzuweit said in a statement Thursday. “Thank you to President Gordon Gee, Shane Lyons, Keli Zinn and Matt Wells for this great opportunity, their confidence in me and for their tremendous support of our program.”

Plitzuweit will be formally introduced as head coach at a later date.

