David Bradshaw wins 12th West Virginia Open title

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WOAY) – The best golfers in West Virginia tackled Pete Dye Golf Club this week for the 88th West Virginia Open, and it was a familiar name walking away with the title.

David Bradshaw won his 12th Open championship with a 54-hole total of -5 (72-68-71), taking the title by three shots ahead of Mason Williams.

The Harpers Ferry native began the day with the lead at -4, but was only one shot ahead of Woody Woodward early on the second nine; however, Bradshaw posted birdies on his 11th and 17th holes of the day, while Woodward shot 39 on his second nine after opening with a 33.

Shady Spring High School graduate Todd Duncan was the top area golfer at +16, finishing in a tie for 18th. By placing in the top 40, Duncan, Jackson Hill (Daniels), and Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley) have all automatically qualified for the 2022 West Virginia Open.

Top five golfers overall

1. David Bradshaw: -5

2. Mason Williams: -2

3. Woody Woodward: +2

4. Kenny Hess: +3

5. Nick Fleming: +4

Six area golfers made the cut to play Friday’s final round

T18. Todd Duncan (Daniels)

T23. Jackson Hill (Daniels)

T29. Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley)

53. Jeff McGraw (Princeton)

T57. Berkley Adwell (Lewisburg)

61. David Woodrum (Bluefield)

