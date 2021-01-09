Darius Stills named consensus All-American

WOAY – West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has been recognized by the NCAA as a consensus football All-American for the 2020 season.

To be considered a consensus All-American, a player needs to be a First Team selection from at least three of the five official teams recognized by the NCAA (AP, AFCA, Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News). Those with two First Team nods are considered if some spots are vacant.

Stills was named to the First Team by the Associated Press and the Sporting News. He is the first Mountaineer to be named a consensus All-American since Steve Slaton and Dan Mozes, both in 2006.

“This is a proud moment for Darius, his family and the WVU football program,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “He is very deserving of Consensus All-America honors. He has been a great representative of the Mountaineer football program on and off the field, the University and the state. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree.”

Stills was the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in the 2020 season.