FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Fayetteville.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:00 p.m. The fire is near the 100 block of Jeffries Road.

The Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Ansted and Nuttall Fire Departments are all on scene.

We’ll continue to provide updates as this situation develops.

