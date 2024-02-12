CPSC announces recall of 2 million hand steamers due to burn risk

Oak Hill,WV (WOAY)- About two million hand steamers have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the problem is they can spray hot water where the steam is supposed to come out.

The units were sold under the brand names Steadfast, Vornado, and Sharper Image.

Vornado has received 122 reports of water spraying, including 23 reports of burns.

The steamers were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, amazon, and other retailers.

Affected customers can get refunds or replacement units.

For more information about this recall, visit cpsc.gov.

