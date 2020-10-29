COVID-19 affects Week 9 schedule

WOAY – WOAY Sports learned Thursday that two games involving area football teams will not be played this weekend due to COVID-19.
Greenbrier West @ Midland Trail, which was going to be WOAY’s Game of the Week, has been canceled, and the Cavaliers will not play in Week 10 either; their next game would be the first round of the playoffs.
Liberty @ Shady Spring will also not be played Friday night; Shady Spring may potentially have a home game Monday, but nothing has been finalized as of Thursday evening.
WOAY’s Game of the Week is now Greenbrier East @ Princeton, with both teams in the top 15 of the Class AAA playoff rankings. The full Week 9 schedule is below:
Greenbrier East @ Princeton
Woodrow Wilson @ Oak Hill
Meadow Bridge @ Nicholas County
River View @ Mount View
Clay-Battelle @ Montcalm
Independence @ Lincoln County
Wahama @ PikeView – SATURDAY