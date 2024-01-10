County commissions continue to elect new presidents

SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Newswatch is continuing to track the work of county commissioners throughout our viewing area as they elect presidents for 2024.

On Jan. 9, Raleigh County commissioners reelected Dave Tolliver as president.

Tolliver said that his re-election shows that county commissioners support the direction that the group is taking the county. He feels honored that they re-elected him.

He said his priority for the county this year is continuing work on ongoing utility projects.

“We’ve got two water projects that we’re working on now. One is at South Sand Branch and one is Cooper Farm Road, and we’ve got two sewer plants, one at Piney View and one at Eccles,” Tolliver said. “We’re hoping all four of these will go to be it this year. So we’re looking at in a neighborhood of $20 million for all these projects.”

Greenbrier County commissioners also voted on Jan. 9 to reelect their president, Tammy Tincher.

Earlier this month, Mercer County commissioners reelected Bill Archer, and Fayette County commissioners reelected Tom Louisos.

