Countdown to Backyard Brawl begins

WOAY – One of the most storied rivalries in college football makes its grand return in 105 days.

West Virginia and Pitt will renew the Backyard Brawl, football edition, on Sept. 1 at Heinz Field.

The two teams haven’t met up since 2011. Pitt leads the all-time series, but West Virginia has won 16 of the last 26 contests.

“We open up with a pretty good opponent, right?” laughed WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown.

“We’re excited, our players are excited. They’ve got a little down time and we’ll be back on Memorial Day getting back to work.”

Brown added, “The Backyard Brawl is going to be a really good experience. To open up at Heinz Field, I know our fans are excited. Our players are as well.”

Related