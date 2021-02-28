Conference tournament games set for Concord basketball teams

ATHENS (WOAY) – With a 97-86 upset victory over 10-1 Glenville State, the Concord women’s basketball team clinched a first round bye in the Mountain East Conference Tournament.

The Mountain Lions will face Wheeling in the tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

A back-and-forth affair, Concord and Glenville State were deadlocked at 68 entering the fourth quarter. With about 6:00 to go in the game, the Mountain Lions went on a 12-0 run to go up 91-79.

The Pioneers quickly cut into that deficit, thanks to a 3-pointer by Vendela Daniellson. But Concord’s Riley Fitzwater contributed a late assist and layup to seal the victory.

Fitzwater, a Glenville native, was nearly unstoppable down the stretch. She scored 22 second half points, finishing the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the men’s team fell short, losing to Glenville State 100-81, despite a 51-point second half outburst.

The team closes the regular season as the fourth seed in the MEC South Division. They’ll now have a quick turnaround, hosting Davis & Elkins on Monday in the first round of the conference tournament.

That game tips off at 7:00 p.m. inside the Carter Center.