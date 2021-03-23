Concord’s Fitzwater earns All-America honors

WOAY – Concord senior forward Riley Fitzwater earned All-America honors from two different organizations Tuesday.

The Glenville native was named to the Second Team by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA), and received Honorable Mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). She is the first Concord women’s basketball player to receive All-America honors since Jolysa Brown.

In 2020-21, Fitzwater recorded an average of 20.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game as the Lady Lions went 9-7. She led Division II in field goal percentage and blocks per game.

Fitzwater recorded 13 double-doubles in the season, and topped 30 points in three different games this year for Concord.