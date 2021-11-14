Concord women’s soccer wins MEC Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s soccer defeated Frostburg State 1-0 on Sunday to win the MEC Tournament title for a second time in three seasons.

The goal came in the 61st minute on a penalty from Yasmin Mosby, following a Bobcat handball in the box. Both teams had created chances in the opening moments of the second half, and Concord would keep up their offensive momentum even after taking the lead.

Mosby, Zoe Belding, and Oak Hill High School graduate Courtney Smith were each named to the All-Tournament Team; Smith scored the winning goal in Friday’s semifinal against Fairmont State.

Concord now awaits the outcome of the NCAA selection show on Monday evening.

