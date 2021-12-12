Concord women win big over Frostburg State, Concord men fall

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – With Concord Men’s and Women’s hoops both in action today, the Mountain Lions went .500–the women defeating the Bobcats, while the men fall in their contest.

The Lady Lions won comfortably against Frostburg State 78-47. Four Lady Lions–Maddie Ratcliff, Maggie Guynn, Riley Fitzwater and Jazz Blankenship–had double digit games.

With the win, Concord finishes a perfect 12-0 at home in 2021. The Lady Lions how have a 22-game win streak when playing at the Carter Center.

The men drop their game to Frostburg State 90-74. The Mountain Lions were down by as many as 25 points, but clawed back to within nine points five different times. However, they were only able to get as close as eight points.

They will travel to West Liberty Jan. 5 to begin the 2022 portion of the season.

Related