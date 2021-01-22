Concord-Wheeling doubleheader postponed

WOAY – Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Mountain East Conference announced Friday that several basketball games involving Wheeling University have been postponed. This includes the doubleheader against Concord that was scheduled for Saturday, January 23.

The Mountain Lion men will now host Alderson Broaddus Saturday at 2 PM. As of Friday afternoon, there is no women’s game scheduled for January 23.

Wheeling’s men’s basketball games against Frostburg State and Charleston have also been postponed, as have the Glenville State-West Liberty and Glenville State-Frostburg State men’s games.