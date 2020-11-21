Concord University Veteran’s Office receives technology donation from Community Connections

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University received a donation of computer equipment for their veterans lounge.

The donation was made by Community Connections of Princeton. Concord’s Department of Veteran Services was given four monitors, four webcams, five iPads, two charging stations and a printer.

George Williams, a veterans advocate with Concord says the donation allows their student veterans more chances to have a fulfilling education.

“Veterans especially are having a hard time and we really want to get them in school; one of our primary goals is to get our veterans educated. I think that doing things like this, making a nice place for them to have on campus where they can go to feel comfortable, may encourage them to attend university, which they might not otherwise do,” Williams said.

Concord also says the equipment will help veteran students study and attend class virtually.