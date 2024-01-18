Concord University to meet with state lawmakers at the Capitol on February 27

Athens, WV (WOAY)- University representatives will head to the state capitol next month to celebrate Concord University Day at the Legislature.

Concord offices, organizations, and departments will display how the university serves and educates the mountain state.

Administrators and the student government association will also speak with lawmakers about university opportunities for the state legislature to help with.

“Concord embraces the opportunity to share with legislators and the public all the amazing ways in which we have been able to serve students in meeting their goals towards degree completion, all while also meeting the workforce needs of the state,” says University President Kendra Boggess.

Boggess further states, “Great things continue to happen at Concord University, thanks to the support of our state and federal legislators, along with the efforts of our alumni and talented faculty and staff.”

Concord will travel to the capitol on Tuesday, February 27, at 8:00 am.

The public is welcome to attend the event.

For more information about Concord University, visit Concord.edu.

