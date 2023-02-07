Concord University selected among most military supportive colleges in the region

Athens, WV (WOAY) – MilitarySupportive Colleges.com has named Concord University as one of the most military-supportive colleges in the southeast region.

Concord University offers Yellow Ribbon program funding to all eligible applicants and funds programs to cover tuition beyond what regular GI Bill benefits cover.

Concord also offers tuition discounts to military-affiliated students and family members who may not qualify for full GI benefits.

Concord provides a one-stop shop for student veterans and streamlines various processes they require through the University’s Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS).

For more information about how Concord University serves veterans and their families, visit concord.edu/veterans

