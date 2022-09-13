Concord University receives $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University earned a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation in support of the Pathways Scholarship to assist West Virginia’s college sophomores, juniors, and seniors facing financial struggles that could disrupt their education.

Concord University Foundation raises the scholarship funds, and The Maier Foundation of Charleston matches the cost to provide Pathways scholarships each year. The scholarship will award $2,000 each to 50 eligible students this year.

Truist West Virginia Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help provide more opportunities to local communities. The foundation’s grants and activities focus on encouraging economic development, education, arts, healthcare, social services, and financial literacy statewide.

Related