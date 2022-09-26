Concord University partners with Mercer County Schools to increase FAFSA participation with Prom package incentive

Athens, WV (WOAY) – To encourage more Mercer County high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Concord University is partnering with four local high schools to offer an extra incentive. Seniors that apply for FAFSA by January 30 will be eligible for entry into the Prom Package drawing.

The package includes free dinner for two, including a limousine ride, compliments of Concord University. The University will award one winner from each participating school. Concord started the program as several students are unaware of how helpful FAFS can be in funding post-secondary education. The application provides students with student loan resources and free money from grants and scholarships.

Concord’s Professor of Marketing, Dr. Susan Williams, encourages students to apply for the FAFSA early even if they are unsure of their post-graduation plans. The application opens on October 1.

For more information on FAFSA, visit the website at www.fafsa.gov. Students can also contact their school counselors for more information about the FAFSA process.

